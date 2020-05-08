5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

ADDS THAT THE AP HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO VERIFY THE SOURCE OF THE VIDEO - This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery, left, struggling with Travis McMichael over a shotgun on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. McMichael's father, Gregory, who was also at the scene, said Arbery was shot as the two men fought over the gun, according to the police report. The AP has not been able to verify the source of the video. (Twitter via AP)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. ‘THE FIRST STEP TO JUSTICE’ Georgia authorities arrest a white father and son and charge them with murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.

2. DOJ ABRUPTLY DROPS FLYNN CASE The prosecution against Trump’s first national security adviser has become a rallying cry for the president and his supporters in attacking the FBI’s Russia investigation.

3. TARA READE GETS A LAWYER Douglas Wigdor, a political donor to Trump’s 2016 campaign, will represent the former Senate staffer who alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago.

4. COLD SPRING FAREWELL IN THE OFFING A polar vortex could bring rare May snowfall and record-low temperatures to some areas in the northeastern U.S. over the Mother’s Day weekend.

5. TB12 IN PRIME TIME Networks got their wish from NFL schedule makers when they put Tom Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the maximum five slots in prime time.