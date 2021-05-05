Police: Florida woman throws Whopper, spews racist insults at a Burger King worker

WILDWOOD, Fla. – A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a Whopper at a Burger King worker, while also spewing racial slurs.

According to the police report, 77-year-old Judith Ann Black was not happy with a Whopper sandwich she had ordered at a Burger King in Wildwood on Friday, and began yelling at the checkout counter.

The report went on to say that Black then threw the Whopper at a restaurant worker, hitting the worker in the back just below the neck.

The victim stated Black also said, “Shut up you Black b****”, and also heard Black call her the n-word.

Wildwood Police responded and used surveillance video to help track down Black, who lives in The Villages.

Police say Black admitted to throwing the Whopper and making the racial slurs. She was charged with battery and evidence of prejudice while committing a crime, and booked into the Sumter County Jail.

Black was released on $2,500 bond.