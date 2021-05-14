New hires in airline industry may face strict COVID-19 vaccine policies

If you’re looking for work in the airline industry, a major company has announced strict COVID-19 guidelines for new hires.
Delta Airlines is now requiring all new employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that’s not the case for existing employees.
Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, has said the company will ‘strongly encourage’ current employees to get vaccinated, but doesn’t believe it’s fair to force those employees, if they have a philosophical issue with the vaccines.
Bastian said 60% of the company’s existing employees have already received at least one vaccine. Delta employs about 75,000 people.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said companies can legally require employees and new hires to be vaccinated.
Delta Airlines is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.