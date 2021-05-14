New hires in airline industry may face strict COVID-19 vaccine policies

Delta-owned. No expiration date, unrestricted use. Employee names: Brittany Anderson (IFS - ATL) These images are protected by copyright. Delta has acquired permission from the copyright owner to the use the images for specified purposes and in some cases for a limited time. If you have been authorized by Delta to do so, you may use these images to promote Delta, but only as part of Delta-approved marketing and advertising. Further distribution (including providing these images to third parties), reproduction, display, or other use is strictly prohibited.

If you’re looking for work in the airline industry, a major company has announced strict COVID-19 guidelines for new hires.

Delta Airlines is now requiring all new employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that’s not the case for existing employees.

Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, has said the company will ‘strongly encourage’ current employees to get vaccinated, but doesn’t believe it’s fair to force those employees, if they have a philosophical issue with the vaccines.

Bastian said 60% of the company’s existing employees have already received at least one vaccine. Delta employs about 75,000 people.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said companies can legally require employees and new hires to be vaccinated.

Delta Airlines is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.