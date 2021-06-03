Move over London Eye, world’s first floating pool just opened in the UK

Pool in London/ largest free standing acrylic pool in the world

LONDON – If you’re afraid of heights, you may not want to go for a swim in this pool in London.

The one-of-a-kind pool is suspended 115 feet in the air, and is the largest free-standing acrylic pool in the world.

Yes, it’s clear and you can see through the bottom of it!

The pool was actually engineered and built in the United States, by a company in Grand Junction, Colo.

People, who live in the two apartment buildings at either end of the pool, can enjoy their 82-foot-long community swimming pool during the summer months.

But sky-high swimming comes with a sky-high price. Two-bedroom units start at $1.4 million.