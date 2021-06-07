Would you like to fly to space with a billionaire?

On Monday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced that he and his brother will be onboard New Shepard’s first human flight July 20, along with a lucky auction winner.
Bidding for the coveted Blue Origin trip has already reached $2.8 million. With about 6,000 bidders throwing their names in the hat from 143 countries.
Blue Origin, Bezos’ rocket company, started to sell tickets for a trip last month.
A seat on the New Shepard private commercial spacecraft, was selling for $200,000.
According to Blue Origin’s website, 60-foot-tall rocket will hold enough space for you and five of your closest friends. The rocket will travel faster than Mach 3 speeds, it will cross the Karman line, then the trip will end with a gentle landing in the West Texas desert.
The live auction for the seat with the Bezos brothers as your companions, is set to wrap up on June 12.