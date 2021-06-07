Would you like to fly to space with a billionaire?

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 photo provided by Blue Origin shows the New Shepard Crew Capsule 2.0 after landing in west Texas during a test. Named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard, the spacecraft made a 10-minute suborbital flight. An instrumented test dummy was aboard, named Mannequin Skywalker. (Blue Origin via AP)

On Monday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced that he and his brother will be onboard New Shepard’s first human flight July 20, along with a lucky auction winner.

Bidding for the coveted Blue Origin trip has already reached $2.8 million. With about 6,000 bidders throwing their names in the hat from 143 countries.

Blue Origin, Bezos’ rocket company, started to sell tickets for a trip last month.

A seat on the New Shepard private commercial spacecraft, was selling for $200,000.

Blue Origin's crew capsule cabin with large windows and large seats. (Blue Origin)

According to Blue Origin’s website, 60-foot-tall rocket will hold enough space for you and five of your closest friends. The rocket will travel faster than Mach 3 speeds, it will cross the Karman line, then the trip will end with a gentle landing in the West Texas desert.

The live auction for the seat with the Bezos brothers as your companions, is set to wrap up on June 12.