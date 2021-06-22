Terrifying moments captured on camera as a plank of wood flies into a windshield

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio – A family traveling on the Ohio Turnpike captured terrifying video of an unsecured plank flying off a truck and crashing through a windshield.

Load securement is important for the safety of everyone on the road. Fortunately, no one in this vehicle was injured when a board came through the windshield! This incident occurred June 17 on I-80 in Portage County. The at-fault driver was unaware he had lost part of his load. pic.twitter.com/a8FdIiXfOU — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) June 21, 2021

The video was taken on a dash camera on June 17 on I-80 in Portage County. You can clearly see when the unsecured plank flies off the truck in front of the car, missing that driver and spearing through another driver’s windshield.

That plank ended up between the driver and the passenger seat.

No one was seriously injured.

The driver of the truck did receive a citation.