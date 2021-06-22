Partly Cloudy icon
83º

News

Terrifying moments captured on camera as a plank of wood flies into a windshield

Veronica Crespo
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Traffic
,
Caught on Camera
,
Portage County
Plank of wood flies off truck on Ohio Turnpike
Plank of wood flies off truck on Ohio Turnpike

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio – A family traveling on the Ohio Turnpike captured terrifying video of an unsecured plank flying off a truck and crashing through a windshield.

The video was taken on a dash camera on June 17 on I-80 in Portage County. You can clearly see when the unsecured plank flies off the truck in front of the car, missing that driver and spearing through another driver’s windshield.

That plank ended up between the driver and the passenger seat.

No one was seriously injured.

The driver of the truck did receive a citation.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: