No place to swim? New app helps swimmers rent pools by the hour

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

A backyard pool
A backyard pool (Provided by Manning Pool Service)

A new website is connecting pool owners in need of cash, with people wanting to cool off and take a swim.

Swimply is a new pool-renting site that helps pool-seekers find pool owners, willing to rent out their backyard pools for a few hours.

The going rate for pool rental starts at $30 an hour, but can go as high as $200 depending on the city and area. Rentals would include pool chairs, bathroom access and sometimes towels and Wi-Fi access, depending on the owner.

We came across a few pools for rent in the Miami Roads and Brickell neighborhoods, starting at $45 per hour.

For a look at the pools for rent by the hour near you, click here.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

