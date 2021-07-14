No place to swim? New app helps swimmers rent pools by the hour

A new website is connecting pool owners in need of cash, with people wanting to cool off and take a swim.

Swimply is a new pool-renting site that helps pool-seekers find pool owners, willing to rent out their backyard pools for a few hours.

The going rate for pool rental starts at $30 an hour, but can go as high as $200 depending on the city and area. Rentals would include pool chairs, bathroom access and sometimes towels and Wi-Fi access, depending on the owner.

We came across a few pools for rent in the Miami Roads and Brickell neighborhoods, starting at $45 per hour.

