Intense conflicts between Maduro’s regime and gangs have led to dozens of deaths in Venezuela

Conflicts between Maduro's regime and gangs lead to dozens of deaths

BOGOTA, Colombia – Intense conflicts between Maduro’s regime and gangs have led to crackdowns on the opposition in Venezuela

Three days of conflicts between Nicolas Maduro’s regime and gangs have led to 26 deaths in Venezuela, sparking crackdowns in the country.

Miembros de la Unidad Especial de Operaciones Tacticas pasan junto a un vehiculo que se incendio en Caracas, Venezuela, el viernes 9 de julio de 2021. (AP Foto/Ariana Cubillos) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Opposition leader Freddy Guevara broadcasts live on Social Media as his car is surrounded on a Caracas highway on Tuesday.

Maduro’s forces knocked on his window, and the 35-year-old, former vice-president of the legislature was taken into custody.

Guevara previously spent three years in the Chilean embassy evading the regime, before he was pardoned.

Juan Guaido was later intercepted at his home, his driver was forced to the ground by men with rifles. But he was not arrested.

El lider de la oposicion, Juan Guaido, y su esposa Fabiana Rosales caminan por la zona residencial donde viven tras hablar con la prensa en Caracas, Venezuela, el lunes 12 de julio de 2021. Guaido dijo que las fuerzas de seguridad amenazaron a su conductor cuando el y su conductor llegaron a casa el lunes. (AP Foto/Ariana Cubillos) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Maduro’s attorney general later using state television to say Guevara would be charged with terrorism and treason, relating to three says of intense confrontations in the South and West of the capital of Caracas.

Maduro’s authorities canvassing the area, dropping fliers from helicopters, offering up to $500,000 in rewards for information leading to the capture of gang leaders.

According to government figures, at least 26 people were killed in the clashes. The ongoing fighting said to be an embarrassment for Nicolas Maduro, who has lost control of much of the territory to irregular groups.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez claims opposition groups and Colombian paramilitary groups were behind the violence.

This conflict comes as word of meetings are scheduled to take place next month in Mexico, between the regime and the opposition, mediated by Norway.