Pensacola man accidentally shoots himself while showing off gun

Police say Pensacola man shot himself accidentally at a tavern

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Pensacola man is recovering from a gunshot wound on Monday, after accidentally shooting himself at a tavern last week.

Pensacola police said 28-year-old Carlos Feituuaki Tuifua shot himself at O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern, while showing it off to bar patrons on Thursday.

According to a report, Tuifua suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso and left the bar after the shot was fired.

Police found Tuifua at a nearby hospital on Friday, after he checked himself in to be treated for his injury.