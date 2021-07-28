Partly Cloudy icon
Floridians, check your spice cabinet: McCormick has recalled several seasonings because of salmonella risk

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Before making dinner tonight, take a look at the seasonings in your cupboard. A national manufacturer has recalled at least three seasonings; one of them is sold in more than one size.

On Tuesday, the company recalled McCormick Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning (1.31 oz. and 2.25 oz. bottles) and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall, but the company is urging customers to dispose of the recalled seasonings.

For more information, a replacement or a refund, contact McCormick consumer affairs at 1-800-635-2867.

