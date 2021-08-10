Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials

This undated photo provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows confiscated fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards and a lamination machine. A Northern California bar owner was arrested on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to several undercover state agents for $20 each. After receiving a tip, undercover agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control went to Old Corner Saloon in the city of Clements several times in April and bought fake laminated vaccination cards, officials said. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control via AP)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – With more than 600 colleges and universities now requiring proof of COVID-19 inoculations, an online industry has sprung up offering fake vaccine cards.

Dozens of students interviewed by The Associated Press said they were aware of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, though none admitted to actually using one.

On the dark web, sellers on websites such as Counterfeit Center, Jimmy Black Market, and Buy Express Documents list COVID-19 vaccine cards, certificates and passports for sale, some costing €400 Euros or about $473.

The easy access to fake documents has set off alarms at some schools where officials worry that unvaccinated students with forged credentials might cause an outbreak.