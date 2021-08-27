French fry refresh: Wendy’s says its found a way to make its fries crispier

Wendy’s is stepping up its French fry game to make sure they’re still hot, fresh and crispy when you order them through a delivery service.
The fast food chain made an announcement on Thursday about the new technique, which would include a different cut, skin left on and a batter.
You will have to judge for yourself to see if you think it was worth the trouble to chance their process.
The new “Hot & Crispy Fries” have started to make appearances at some locations, but should be available nationwide by mid-September.