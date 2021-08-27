Partly Cloudy icon
French fry refresh: Wendy’s says its found a way to make its fries crispier

How do they do it?

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fast Food, Restaurants
Wendy's restaurant Dave's Combo cheeseburger meal is displayed in Pittsburgh. Wendys plans to open 700 delivery-only kitchens by 2025 to meet the growing demand from people who want their fast food brought to them. The kitchens will primarily operate in urban neighborhoods in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom, the company said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Wendy’s is stepping up its French fry game to make sure they’re still hot, fresh and crispy when you order them through a delivery service.

The fast food chain made an announcement on Thursday about the new technique, which would include a different cut, skin left on and a batter.

You will have to judge for yourself to see if you think it was worth the trouble to chance their process.

The new “Hot & Crispy Fries” have started to make appearances at some locations, but should be available nationwide by mid-September.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

