French fry refresh: Wendy’s says its found a way to make its fries crispier

Wendy's restaurant Dave's Combo cheeseburger meal is displayed in Pittsburgh. Wendys plans to open 700 delivery-only kitchens by 2025 to meet the growing demand from people who want their fast food brought to them. The kitchens will primarily operate in urban neighborhoods in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom, the company said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Wendy’s is stepping up its French fry game to make sure they’re still hot, fresh and crispy when you order them through a delivery service.

The fast food chain made an announcement on Thursday about the new technique, which would include a different cut, skin left on and a batter.

You will have to judge for yourself to see if you think it was worth the trouble to chance their process.

The new “Hot & Crispy Fries” have started to make appearances at some locations, but should be available nationwide by mid-September.