Nicki Minaj sparks COVID-19 vaccine debate on Twitter

A series of tweets on Monday night from Nicki Minaj about missing the Met Gala in New York have sparked controversy on Twitter. The award-winning singer tweeted that she would not be attending the gala, because attendees are required to be vaccinated. She followed up with another tweet explaining that her cousin, who lives in Trinidad, “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj advised that people should do more research before getting the shot.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Professional medical organizations serving people of reproductive age, including adolescents, emphasize that there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes a loss of fertility. These organizations also recommend COVID-19 vaccination for people who may consider getting pregnant in the future.”

“Professional societies for male reproduction recommend that men who want to have babies in the future be offered COVID-19 vaccination. There is no evidence that vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause male fertility problems.”

