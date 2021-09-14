Partly Cloudy icon
Nicki Minaj sparks COVID-19 vaccine debate on Twitter

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Entertainment
Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A series of tweets on Monday night from Nicki Minaj about missing the Met Gala in New York have sparked controversy on Twitter. The award-winning singer tweeted that she would not be attending the gala, because attendees are required to be vaccinated. She followed up with another tweet explaining that her cousin, who lives in Trinidad, “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”

Minaj advised that people should do more research before getting the shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Professional medical organizations serving people of reproductive age, including adolescents, emphasize that there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes a loss of fertility. These organizations also recommend COVID-19 vaccination for people who may consider getting pregnant in the future.”

“Professional societies for male reproduction recommend that men who want to have babies in the future be offered COVID-19 vaccination. There is no evidence that vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause male fertility problems.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta reacted to Minaj’s tweets on CNN.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

