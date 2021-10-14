Butterball recalls turkey over contamination concerns

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Butterball has recalled 14,000 pounds of turkey.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday, that Butterball is recalling 14,107 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with blue plastic.

The products, produced on September 28, 2021, include:

• 2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

• 3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The company is urging consumers not to eat the product. It should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372