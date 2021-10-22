MUST SEE VIDEO: A former Marine stops armed robbery, pulling the gun from robber’s hands

An Arizona man stops an armed robbery at a convenience store by grabbing the robber's gun

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – A former Marine took matters into his own hands, stopping an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in Arizona.

Surveillance video shows three thieves enter the store in Yuma, one of them pointing a gun at the cashier.

Former Marine James Kilcer did not hesitate to disarm the suspect, pulling the gun from his hands. Kilcer held him until officers arrived.

“The Marine Corps taught me not to mess around,” said Kilcer.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested one 14-year-old suspect on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault. The other two ran away.