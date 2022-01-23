64º
2 hospitalized after being shot on I-75, troopers say

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Troopers said someone in a vehicle shot multiple times at another vehicle that had a 34-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger.

Two men were hospitalized following a shooting on I-75 north in the area of Sheridan Street on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said someone in a vehicle shot multiple times at another vehicle that had a 34-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger.

The shooter then drove off without stopping, troopers said.

After their vehicle exited off Sheridan Street and came to a stop near a gas station, the victims made contact with authorities, troopers said.

The victims then were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, according to troopers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

