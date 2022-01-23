2 hospitalized after being shot on I-75, troopers say

Troopers said someone in a vehicle shot multiple times at another vehicle that had a 34-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger.

Two men were hospitalized following a shooting on I-75 north in the area of Sheridan Street on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said someone in a vehicle shot multiple times at another vehicle that had a 34-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger.

The shooter then drove off without stopping, troopers said.

After their vehicle exited off Sheridan Street and came to a stop near a gas station, the victims made contact with authorities, troopers said.

The victims then were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, according to troopers.

The investigation is ongoing.