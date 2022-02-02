Man United player Mason Greenwood released on bail

FILE- Manchester United's Mason Greenwood runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Manchester United says forward Mason Greenwood will not play or practice with the club until further notice after being accused of sexual assault by a woman, with police also looking into the incident. The statement from the Premier League club was issued on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in response to allegations being posted within videos, photographs and an audio recording that are no longer visible on a womans Instagram account. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

(Rui Vieira, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)