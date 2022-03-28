65º
wplg logo

News

Dollywood closes free-fall ride after Florida death

The Associated Press

Tags: Florida, theme parks

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood amusement park in Tennessee says it has temporarily closed a ride developed by the same maker of a free-fall ride from which a teen dropped to his death at a Florida attraction.

Dollywood told The Associated Press that it was saddened to hear about the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who authorities said fell out of a towering amusement ride called Orlando FreeFall at Icon Park in Orlando on Thursday.

Based in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood says it has temporarily closed its Drop Line ride out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

RELATED STORIES