Skippy peanut butter recalled over possible metal fragments

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Skippy Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds of peanut butter.

Skippy Foods is voluntarily recalling a small quantity of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Blended With Plant Protein. No other varieties are impacted. To see if your product is part of the recall visit https://t.co/efxmN5Vasc pic.twitter.com/bJqgXYcVVk — SKIPPY Peanut Butter (@Skippy) March 30, 2022

The affected products include Skippy’s reduced-fat creamy peanut butter, reduced-fat chunky peanut butter, and creamy peanut butter blended with plant protein due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

The peanut butters listed above should be checked if their “best if used by dates” are from early May 2023.

Shipments that were possibly affected were sent to: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

If a consumer has this product, they should return it to their retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com

No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of the Skippy brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall.