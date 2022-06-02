Florida sheriff retires after moving outside of county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida sheriff announced his retirement amid criticism that he moved outside the Jacksonville area despite a county charter requiring that he live there.

In a statement, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Thursday that he did not want to deal with a court battle over his move a year ago to neighboring Nassau County.

Williams said he did not want a lengthy court battle over his residency.

Williams had initially argued that state law does not require a sheriff to live in the county they serve, but the Jacksonville charter specifically requires it.

The Jacksonville City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to set a date in August for a special election to fill the sheriff’s term.