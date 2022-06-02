Platinum Jubilee: Queen lights beacon, will miss Friday event

Queen Elizabeth II led the lighting of beacons across the United Kingdom on day one of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, but the nonagenarian monarch is set to miss a church service Friday owing to health concerns.

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II led the lighting of beacons across the United Kingdom on day one of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, but the nonagenarian monarch is set to miss a church service Friday owing to health concerns.

Local 10′s Nicole Perez has been covering the events from London.

Buckingham Palace announced late Thursday that the queen would not attend a thanksgiving church service Friday after experiencing “some discomfort” at events on Thursday. The palace said with “great reluctance” the monarch has decided to skip the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The queen has had trouble moving around in recent months, and has pulled out of many public events.

But the 96-year-old monarch was present Thursday to lead the lighting of beacons across the United Kingdom celebrating the milestone, lighting up the “Tree of Trees” at Buckingham Palace. More than 2,000 towns, villages and cities across the United Kingdom are participating.

Ad

Earlier in the day, crowds were wowed by a military flyover and the “Trooping the Colour” parade.

“It’s unbelievable,” Harrison Muchakwayn said. “I wasn’t expecting the jets to make that 70 shape.”

Crowds also got to see the centerpiece of almost all royal celebrations in Britain, the balcony appearance, a chance for the public to see the royal family. Queen Elizabeth was present alongside the working members of the royal family.

“Amazing, I can’t believe I stood right there,” Tania Beyea said. “I just love the whole royal family, everything about it, I love it.”