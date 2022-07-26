Searing heat drastically increases risk of wildfires across West

(Noah Berger, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JERSEYDALE, Calif. – Scorching temperatures led to more dangerous heat warnings across the country Tuesday and drastically increased the risk of wildfires in the West.

In California, firefighters have made more progress against a huge forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park.

Officials say crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County are getting a break from increased humidity levels Tuesday.

After minimal growth Monday and overnight, the blaze had consumed more than 28 square miles of forest land.

It’s 26% contained. About 6,000 residents from mountain communities are still under evacuation orders. The cause of the blaze, which started last Friday in Mariposa County, is under investigation.

Meanwhile, in Texas, officials say a grass fire apparently sparked by a mower in a suburban Dallas open field swept a few hundred yards almost instantly to a row of homes in a subdivision, setting as many as 20 on fire.

The Monday afternoon fire was just off Interstate 20 in Balch Springs. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighting teams have thrown dozens of extra crew members into the fight against a North Texas wildfire that has destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others.

The crews have held the Chalk Mountain Fire effects in check Monday at 10 1/2 square miles (27 1/4 square kilometers) since last week.

The Biden administration has set up a website, heat.gov, to help communities find resources to deal with the extreme heat.