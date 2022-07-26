80º

LIVE

News

Searing heat drastically increases risk of wildfires across West

Associated Press

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Wildfires, California, Texas
An air tanker flies past flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JERSEYDALE, Calif. – Scorching temperatures led to more dangerous heat warnings across the country Tuesday and drastically increased the risk of wildfires in the West.

In California, firefighters have made more progress against a huge forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park.

Officials say crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County are getting a break from increased humidity levels Tuesday.

After minimal growth Monday and overnight, the blaze had consumed more than 28 square miles of forest land.

It’s 26% contained. About 6,000 residents from mountain communities are still under evacuation orders. The cause of the blaze, which started last Friday in Mariposa County, is under investigation.

Meanwhile, in Texas, officials say a grass fire apparently sparked by a mower in a suburban Dallas open field swept a few hundred yards almost instantly to a row of homes in a subdivision, setting as many as 20 on fire.

The Monday afternoon fire was just off Interstate 20 in Balch Springs. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighting teams have thrown dozens of extra crew members into the fight against a North Texas wildfire that has destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others.

The crews have held the Chalk Mountain Fire effects in check Monday at 10 1/2 square miles (27 1/4 square kilometers) since last week.

The Biden administration has set up a website, heat.gov, to help communities find resources to deal with the extreme heat.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

About the Authors:

Eden Checkol co-anchors Local 10's 10 p.m. weeknight newscast on WSFL and also reports on WPLG newscasts. She’s a Minnesota native who is thrilled to leave the snow behind and call South Florida home.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email