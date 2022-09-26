Venezuela rejects UN report detailing torture, rights abuses

GENEVA – The government of Venezuela has rejected a report by an independent experts working with the United Nations’ top human rights body who allege that President Nicolas Maduro personally ordered the detention of government opponents.

Detainees allegedly endured electric shocks, asphyxiation and other cruel acts while in custody.

Venezuela’s ambassador in Geneva characterized the document on Monday as a “pseudo-report” with “obscure interests” against the South American country.

He complained of a “terrible politicization” of the 47-member-state body, saying the report “goes beyond the limits of the unspeakable, incorporating direct accusations against the president and other high authorities” of Venezuela.