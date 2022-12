VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Vatican announces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died Saturday at 9:34 a.m.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis revealed the former Pope was “very ill” and went to see him at his home in the Vatican.

The Vatican press office has said that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for the faithful to pay their respects. A funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be held there Thursday.

No further details have been announced.