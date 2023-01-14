Keys man arrested for trafficking cocaine, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. – A 45-year-old Marathon man was arrested Friday on multiple drug-related charges, authorities said.

According to Authorities, Luis Valdes was charged with cocaine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives said Valdes was additionally served with four arrest warrants for previous cocaine sales.

Investigators said that multiple agencies that include the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigations Division, SWAT Team and Drug Enforcement Administration special agents conducted a search warrant Friday morning at a residence on Ocean Breeze Avenue.

Authorities said the following was found during the search:

• 9mm handgun

• 3.78 ounces of cocaine

• 13.95 ounces of marijuana

• Two vials of anabolic steroids (testosterone – Schedule III Controlled Substance)

• $816 worth of suspected drug proceeds

• Digital scale