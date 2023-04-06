Deputies release bodycam video of man attempting to steal electric scooter from Target

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities released body camera footage Thursday of a man that was attempting to steal an electric scooter from a Target store in Flagler County on Monday afternoon.

According to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shoplifting call at a Target store, located on State Road 100.

Deputies said Target employees observed a white male grabbing a “Razor” brand electric scooter valued at $539.99 and passing all points of sale without paying before exiting the store.

Upon arrival, FCSO deputies located a man matching the suspect’s description and assembling the electric scooter in front of the store on the sidewalk.

Authorities said the man, later identified as Patrick Vandermeyden-Miller, was placed under arrest for petit theft.

Investigators said after conducting a search on Vandermeyden-Miller, they found drug paraphernalia in his pocket.

Vandermeyden-Miller was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is facing charges of petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $2,000 bond.

“This dumb criminal of the week must have thought he was in another state or city where it’s okay to walk into a store and steal what you want and not face any consequences,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “He didn’t get to ride ‘his’ Razor but he did get a free ride to the Green Roof Inn in the backseat of a patrol car!”