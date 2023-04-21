Police: Bus driver faces child abuse charges after intentionally slamming on brakes

A bus driver in Colorado is facing charges after police say he tried to teach kids a lesson the wrong way.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A Colorado school bus driver is facing 30 counts of child abuse after police say he intentionally slammed on the brakes to “teach the kids a lesson.”

Brian Fitzgerald, 61, has since been fired following the March 1 incident that occurred in Castle Rock.

Some of the students suffered injuries after slamming their heads on the seats in front of them.

“You guys want to see how dangerous that is?” Fitzgerald is heard saying in surveillance video.

“Ow! Oh my God,” children are heard saying as some fell from their seats and banged their heads on the seats in front of them.

“That’s why you have to be in your seats,” Fitzgerald tells the children.

Fitzgerald has since apologized, saying he was trying to “educate” and “control the students” after he said they were running around on the bus and being out of control.

He’s due in court next month.