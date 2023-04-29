Over 10 years later, Miami detectives have yet to find teen’s killer

MIAMI – It has been over a decade since a killer shot a 16-year-old boy in Miami and his relatives said homicide detectives have yet to identify a suspect.

Bryan Herrera, a Miami Jackson Senior High School student, was riding his bicycle along Northwest 11 Avenue to a friend’s house to study on a Saturday.

Bryan never made it to his friend’s house. The shooter targeted him on Dec. 22, 2012, just a few days before the family met to celebrate Christmas Eve.

“He had a future and all of a sudden is gone,” said his stepmother Anabel Herrera, who saw him grow up after he came into her life as a sweet three-year-old boy.

Bryan fell down wounded between Northwest 39 and 38 streets, just west of Moore Park in Miami’s northeastern area of Allapattah, just south of Liberty City.

“It’s unexplainable,” Anabel Herrera said. “We still have no answers. We don’t know why he was shot, who shot him.”

Detective Nestor Amores is asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.