Correction: Twitter-Fidelity story

FILE - Twitter logos hang outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago. Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 billion. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)