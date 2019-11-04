3 men found shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Three men were found shot in northwest Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a call and found a man inside a vehicle who was shot, as well as two other men who were shot in the nearby area.

Officers said they found the men at Northwest 54th Street and Northwest 21st Street.

Authorities said the man found in the car is dead and the other two men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine the details surrounding the incident.

