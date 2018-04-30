3-year-old girl drowns in community pool

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon in a community pool, Lauderhill police said. Doctors were unable to save her once she was transported to Plantation General.

Lauderhill Police said they arrived at the scene and immediately began administering CPR to the young child. She was taken to Plantation General where she died as a result of the drowning.

According to police, the girl was at the community pool with other children and parents. Another child noticed the unresponsive girl in the pool and notified adults. Police said the adults pulled the girl from the pool and called 911.

