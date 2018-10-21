4 Miami-area tourists killed in rafting accident in Costa Rica

The Naranjo River in Costa Rica is seen in this file photo.

QUEPOS, Costa Rica - Four tourists from Miami-Dade County were killed Saturday in a rafting accident along the Naranjo River in Costa Rica, officials said.

Marco Monge, press officer for Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Organization, identified the American victims as Ernesto Sierra, Jorge Caso, Sergio Lorenzo and Andres Denis. A fifth person, a Costa Rican guide -- Kevin Thompson Reid -- was also killed.

The victims were among 14 people who went on a rafting trip near Quepos, an area of the Pacific coast popular with tourists. The country has seen heavy rains in recent weeks, swelling the Naranjo River.

According to BBC News, Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado expressed his "dismay" at the incident and said he had asked authorities to give all possible support to the victims' families.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.