4-month-old dead after being found unresponsive in Deerfield Beach home, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy in Deerfield Beach Sunday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Deer Creek Road around 10:40 a.m. after the infant was found unresponsive.

Deputies said the child was taken to West Boca Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

BSO officials said the infant’s parents are cooperating with the death investigation and that the Palm Beach County medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

