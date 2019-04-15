4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Miami Beach, authorities say

MIAMI BEACH - Multiple pedestrians were struck after a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Beach on Sunday, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Four people were transported to local hospitals, authorities said. Three were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one on a trauma alert and two to the emergency room, and another was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center, according to authorities.

The vehicles involved were a three-wheeled scooter, a white sedan and a gray SUV in an accident that occurred in front of a Parisian, authorities said.

After the scooter backed into traffic, the white car veered to avoid the scooter, but still hit that and then hit the SUV, authorities said.

Multiple people tended the victims and the nearby Quality Meats restaurant gave bottled water to the victims until help arrived, authorities said.

Collins Avenue is roped off and closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

