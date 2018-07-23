4 people, including children, injured in Margate crash

MARGATE, Fla. - Four people, including three children, were injured in a crash at Margate Boulevard and North State Road 7 Sunday evening in Margate, officials said.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene to find two vehicles involved and four people injured.

Three of the young victims were taken to Broward General Trauma Center as pediatric trauma alerts.

An adult who suffered minor injuries was also taken to the hospital.

Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area as the crash is investigated.

No other details were immediately released.

