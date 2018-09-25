Child shot in abdomen in Miami

MIAMI - A child has been shot in Miami, according to police.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning along Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 66th Street. When officers arrived before 3 a.m., they found the child shot and being held by her mother.

According to police, the child was shot inside an apartment unit by a bullet that went through a window. Officers are trying to determine if the shooting was a drive-by.

An officer on scene told Local 10's Trent Kelly the little girl was shot in the abdomen. Police said the girl is stable at Jackson's Ryder Trauma Center.

