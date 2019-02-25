7 people hurt after multi-car crash along Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Seven people were hurt after a four-car crash along Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

A spokesman for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Federal Highway and 17th Street.

Paramedics transported the victims to a local hospital. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area. A portion of Federal Highway was shut down as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash, causing major traffic delays.

