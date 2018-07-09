Alligator handler bitten by gator at Miccosukee Indian Village

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An alligator bit a gator handler Monday afternoon at Miccosukee Indian Village, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the victim was taken by ground to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The handler's condition has not been released, but authorities said the transport was not considered a trauma alert.

