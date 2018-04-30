Angelique Pache, 3, identified as toddler who drowned in Lauderhill pool

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Authorities identified a 3-year-old girl who drowned Sunday in a pool in Lauderhill as Angelique Pache.

Lauderhill police and the Broward Sheriff's Office Child Protective Investigations Section have opened investigations into the girl's death.

Lauderhill police Lt. Mike Santiago said another child spotted the girl floating in the water about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and told adults, who jumped into the water, pulled her out and called 911.

Police and paramedics arrived at 3279 La Mirage Drive and immediately began administering CPR to the girl, Santiago said.

Angelique was taken to Plantation General Hospital, where doctors were unable to save her.

Police were interviewing witnesses and family members to determine what led to the drowning. Authorities said the girl's parents were at the scene when their daughter was pulled from the water.

"I hope next time, like, other parents will be with their children so this doesn't happen again," Tahj Hamilton, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Police said the drowning appears to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

Broward County offers free swim classes to children in various locations throughout the county through its SWIM Central program.

Click here for more information about how to enroll your child in the program.

