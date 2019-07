A horse running loose at 248th Street and 142nd Avenue was caught Saturday, according to the South Florida SPCA.

The horse was caught by a mail carrier.

If the horse is yours or if you know the owner, contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 786-218-8344.

Proof of ownership is required to claim the horse.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.