Authorities provide warning to boaters ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - People will be flooding to South Florida for the Memorial Day weekend, and authorities will be out in full force both on land and on the water.

"Historically, Memorial Day weekend is a very busy weekend for us out on the water in South Florida," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Orestes Gonzalez said.

That's why Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Marine Division, Ocean Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders are working together to try to prevent any problems before they happen.

Some of their biggest pieces of advice?

Make sure you're staying hydrated and remember: Alcohol, sun and saltwater don't mix well.

If you're going out on the water, make sure there's a properly fitting life vest for every person on the boat.

And tune your radio to Channel 16 to connect with first responders.

Don't hesitate to call for help because they say that's what they're there for.

And finally, because we're expecting some potentially nasty weather, authorities say to make sure you're watching local forecasts.

"If it calls for a small craft advisory, just realize if you're going out in a small vessel, it's advised that you do not go out with this weather," Gonzalez said. "It's better to go out on a separate weekend than to go out this weekend and have an emergency and need us."

Authorities said every year they have issues with people drinking while operating a vessel and that's how, unfortunately, people get killed.

No drinking and driving pertains to being on the water as well as on land.





