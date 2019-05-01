Beer delivered to your front door thanks to 7-Eleven

MIAMI - 7-Eleven is bringing the meaning of convenience store to a whole new level with the announcement of a new delivery service that will bring beer to your front door.

Of course, beer is just one of the items that can be delivered, but let's face it, it's the coolest.

More than 15 beers are available for delivery in just 18 cities, but Miami and Fort Lauderdale are included so who cares about the rest.

Deliveries can be ordered online and through the 7Now app that can be found wherever you get your apps.

Now, if they can only deliver an ice cold Slurpee.

