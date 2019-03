FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A boating accident on New River resulted in a docked boat being struck Saturday, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire and Rescue.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

A boat that was traveling down the river struck a 44-foot boat that was docked, authorities said.

The docked boat is taking on water, according to authorities.



