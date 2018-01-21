Body of man found in water in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea identified

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - A man who was found dead Friday morning in the Intracoastal waters of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea has been identified by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Officials said William Weaver, 32, was discovered around 6:10 a.m. Friday by a jogger who called regional communications to report that a body was drifting in the water near 4401 W. Tradewinds Ave.

The investigation into the apparent drowning continues, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detective Kevin Forsberg at 954-321-4279 or Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

