Brightline to launch service between Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach in January

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Brightline will launch service between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach the week of Jan. 8, the company announced Thursday in a news release.

"Brightline continues to make progress toward operational readiness by training our teammates and testing our equipment," Brightline said in a statement.

The express intercity passenger rail service will eventually travel between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

The service is expected to ease the stress of traffic and "foster new opportunities to explore more of Southeast Florida."

Brightline is the only privately owned, operated and maintained passenger rail system in the U.S.

It's unclear when the rail service will be fully operational.

