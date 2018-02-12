Brush fires continue burning in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Low visibility from several brush fires forced deputies in the Florida Keys to close Card Sound Road for much of the day Monday.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said there was smoke over the roadway Monday morning. The road reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

The smoke is coming from several brush fires that were reported in Florida City, one of which threatened a mobile home community over the weekend.

Miami-Dade firefighters were doing what they could Monday to keep nearby structures wet and no evacuations have been ordered.

At one point, authorities said a brush fire got within 10 feet of a structure, but no structures have been burned and no one has been injured.

"It's basically creeping underground and flaring up, so periodically it will die down and then it will flare up," Scott Peterich, of the Florida Forest Service, said. "There is so much debris out there. It looks like there's some hurricane debris that's hard for us to get into because some of the trees have fallen over."

The brush fires have burned 90 acres so far and are 65 percent contained, authorities said.

Card Sound Rd closure actually due to visibility due to a fire and smoke over the roadway. Unknown when it will reopen. — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) February 12, 2018

