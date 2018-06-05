Brutally honest obituary gives children revenge against mother

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. - If you talked to her children you'd quickly learn their mother, Kathleen Dehmalow, was not their favorite person.

But now you don't even have to talk to the kids, they shared their feelings in mom's obituary.

Dehmalow died on May 31 at 80 and the obit written by her children, Gina and Jay, in the Redwood Falls Gazette spared no hard feelings, according to KPRC.

It seems that Dehmalow abandoned her children when she moved to California after becoming pregnant by her husband's brother.

The children were raised by Dehmalow's parents.

The harsh obituary ends "“She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

The obituary has seen been taken down by the online newspaper.

