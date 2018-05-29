Bugged over mosquitoes, Miami-Dade and Broward begin spraying

MIAMI - Forget the afternoon monsoons and Memorial Day, the true start of summer in South Florida comes when the mosquitoes make their presence known.

And if you need a hint, that time is now.

Due to the recent rains over the past few days, Miami-Dade County has begun spraying locations where the majority of complaints are centered.

The county says they will be using trucks to spray areas in Miami Lakes and Northeast Miami-Dade near Northeast 159th Street and Miami Avenue. Trucks will be running between 5-7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Broward County has been spraying larva in standing water, canals and lakes since the Yellow Fever advisory was put out by the CDC this spring. However, with the recent rains, Broward will now spray for adult mosquitoes.

Broward officials say the majority of calls in the county have come from Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches and Parkland.

The county will use trucks to spray in those areas and will not use planes at this time.

