Car accident leads to Lexus fully submerged in canal

MIAMI - A silver Lexus SUV ended up fully submerged in a canal Sunday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the Lexus was traveling south of Northwest 27 Avenue near Northwest 203 Street when it collided with a red Jeep, followed by a chain link fence and a black Hyundai sedan. Once it hit the sedan, the Lexus veered into a canal, FHP said.

Two FHP troopers jumped into the canal, followed by a MDPD officer, according to authorities. The driver of the car was rescued by the divers and immediately taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert and is in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash is still under investigation.

