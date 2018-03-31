Car crash, fire along I-95 SB near Sunrise & Oakland Park Blvd.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two cars crashed in the Southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Oakland Park Boulevard around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Both cars caught fire leading to at least one apparent fatality.

Four lanes were closed until about 8:15 a.m. as investigators, firefighters, and first responders arrived and examined the scene leading to extensive traffic backups.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Local 10 as new information becomes available.

